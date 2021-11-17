College students demand online exam

Around 400 students of various colleges staged a demonstration here on Tuesday demanding online examinations.

The students assembled under the banner ‘Anaithu Maanavargal Munnetra Amaippu’ near the District Collectorate where they staged the demonstration for nearly an hour in support of their demand.

Online classes

The contention of the students was that since the semester classes were conducted online during the pandemic period, the examination for them should be held in the online mode as well. Similar demonstration was held by a group of students in front of the District Collectorate in Pudukottai town on the same issue.