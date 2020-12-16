College student stabbed in bus in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR

16 December 2020 00:52 IST

A 20-year-old undergraduate student was slashed with a knife on her throat in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the woman, a final year B.Sc student, was travelling in a town bus to a private college in Thanjavur.

Advertising

Advertising

The assailant, R. Ajit, 24, was arrested later.

The student and the accused belonged to the same community and were from Nadu Cauvery in Tiruvaiyaru taluk.

Police sources said the two were in love with each other a couple of years ago. However, the woman stopped speaking with Ajit on coming to know that he was an alcoholic. She also turned down Ajit’s demand that she marry him.

On Tuesday, she was on her way to college in a town bus when Ajit, who travelled in the same vehicle, allegedly slashed her throat with a knife and attempted to escape when it slowed down at Ramanathan roundabout.

On hearing the cries of the co-passengers, the public caught Ajit and handed him over to Thanjavur Town South police station.

The victim was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Thanjavur Town South police registered a case under IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.