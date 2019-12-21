College student murdered in Karur

A college student was found murdered at Ashok Nagar at Thanthorimalai here on Friday night.

According to police, G. Manikandan of V.O.C Nagar, the deceased, had gone to a ground at Ashok Nagar along with his friends to question a group of persons of the same area for teasing a 15-year-old girl known to them.

The heated exchange that ensued between the two groups subsequently culminated in a clash among them. The group led by Kattaiyan alias Rajesh stabbed Manikandan with a knife, besides causing injuries with wooden logs and other weapons. They then escaped from the scene of crime.

Friends of Manikandan rushed him to the Government Medical College, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On information, the Thanthonrimalai police rushed to the spot and conducted enquiries. They recovered liquor bottles at the spot. The accused were said to have been drunk before the incident.

Special teams have been formed to nab the accused, police said.