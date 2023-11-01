College student killed in road accident in Tiruchi

November 01, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An 18-year-old boy was killed on the spot on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway near Manikandam on Wednesday when his two-wheeler rammed the centre median after he lost control and dashed against a mini-truck plying in the opposite direction.

Police sources identified him as S. Siva, a college student from Nagamangalam. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The Manikandam police shifted his body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for an autopsy. A case has been registered under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

