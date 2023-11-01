HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College student killed in road accident in Tiruchi

November 01, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old boy was killed on the spot on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway near Manikandam on Wednesday when his two-wheeler rammed the centre median after he lost control and dashed against a mini-truck plying in the opposite direction.

Police sources identified him as S. Siva, a college student from Nagamangalam. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The Manikandam police shifted his body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for an autopsy. A case has been registered under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.