College student drowns in Cauvery river

July 30, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old college student drowned in the Cauvery River at Thillainayagam Ghat in Tiruchi when he ventured to take bath on Sunday afternoon. Police identified the deceased as K. Shanmugavel, 20, a native of Ammankoil Street in Palakkarai. Based on an alert, a team of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel from Cantonment retrieved his dead body after a search for nearly an hour and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem. The Fort Police have registered a case.

