HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College student drowns in Cauvery river

July 30, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old college student drowned in the Cauvery River at Thillainayagam Ghat in Tiruchi when he ventured to take bath on Sunday afternoon. Police identified the deceased as K. Shanmugavel, 20, a native of Ammankoil Street in Palakkarai. Based on an alert, a team of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel from Cantonment retrieved his dead body after a search for nearly an hour and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem. The Fort Police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.