College professor sentenced

District Judge M. Christopher on Tuesday convicted a professor on charges of sexually abusing women students and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for a period of five years.

According to sources, Elango, 55, a professor of economics in the Government Arts College, allegedly misbehaved with women students. Acting on a complaint, the All Women Police registered a case on July, 9, 2019 under six Sections including 354 A (sexually harassing woman) and the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The District Judge, who found Elango guilty of the offence, sentenced him to a total of 53 years of imprisonment on multiple counts and ordered that the sentences would run concurrently, with the maximum sentence on a single count being five years.