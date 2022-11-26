College principals engaged in interaction on emerging paradigm of higher education

November 26, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

The UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC-HRDC) of Bharathidasan University, conducted a UGC-Sponsored ‘Interaction Programme for Principals’ on Sunday, in association with the Council for College and Curriculum Development.

Principals of Government, Government-Aided and Self-financing Colleges under the purview of the university were engaged in a discussion on the emerging paradigm of Higher Education in India by the Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam and Registrare L. Ganesan.

T. R. Gurumoorthy, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, Alagappa University, delivered a special lecture on ‘Inspiring Leadership’, delineating the roles of college heads for elevating the institutions and lives of students.

M. G. Sethuraman, Professor of Chemistry, Gandhigram Rural Institute, delivered a thematic address on ‘Futuristic Trends in Higher Education’.

Prof. Sethuraman said quality education being an essential component of national development, the performance of higher education institutions is measured in the backdrop of the initiatives of Central and State Governments with long-term goal of economic development like Start-up India, Skilling India, Digital India and Naan Muthalvan.

Speaking on quality culture in the institutions, he said it was vital for deriving utility of outcome-based 21 st Century educational practices.

Administrative units of the University came out with suggestions for better coordination between the University and its affiliated colleges on the occasion.

V. Rajesh Kannan, Director i/c of the UGC-HRDC, and S. Senthilnathan, Director of the CCCD, also addressed the college heads.