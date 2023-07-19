ADVERTISEMENT

College inaugurates vaccine research centre

July 19, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The PG and Research Department of Zoology, Jamal Mohamed College launched a vaccine research centre on Wednesday, in collaboration with the US-based Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to an official statement, the Jamal Vaccine Research Centre is the result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Tiruchi and American institutions in August 2022.

In the day-long workshop held as part of the inaugural function on Wednesday, M. Abdul Jabbar from Emory Vaccine Centre highlighted the basic concepts of vaccinology. The afternoon session was led by P. Parthasarathi from the Department of Community Medicine, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, who spoke on recent advances in vaccine and vaccination research.

I. Joseph A. Jerald, head, Department of Zoology, told The Hindu that the institute’s students would benefit from its US collaboration by enabling knowledge sharing and capacity building. A. K. Khaja Nazeemudeen, secretary and correspondent, Jamal Mohamed College, spoke.

