College heads eagerly await UGC guidelines

College heads who have, by and large, been groping in the dark in recent weeks on the way forward after the lockdown ends are apparently relieved over the decision of the University Grants Commission to release guidelines for academic measures to be taken by higher educational institutions for the current and the next academic session next week.

The UGC's guidelines are expected to be based on the recommendations given by two committees: one for looking into the issues related to examinations and academic calendar, and the other to evaluate factors related to promotion of online education.

“Though we have instructed heads of departments to engage the students and keep them pre-occupied with assignments, there were indications that the element of adhocism had not helped in infusing the sense of seriousness,” a principal of a college said.

The principals are keen on knowing the UGC’s stand on the conduct of exams. Most of them opine that the pen and paper exam was inevitable even if it has to be conducted after substantial delay.

But there was unanimity that the idea of starting the next academic year from September would not augur well for both the teachers and the students.

According to sources, there was also a suggestion by one of the committees to promote students on the basis of their performance in the previous semesters if the university was unable to conduct exams.

The universities intending to hold fresh assessment could be given the leverage to reduce the number of exam papers, the sources said.

The UGC has taken cognisance of the difficulties universities face in holding online exams. There was speculation that universities in green zones would be permitted to resume academic activities at the earliest, depending on the local situation, another college head said.