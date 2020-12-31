College girl’s body found inside well

The body of a first-year undergraduate female student was found inside a well at Vembanur Ceylon Colony in Valanadu police station limits on Wednesday.
Police said the girl had ended her life by jumping into the well.
A computer science student of Government Arts College in Pudukottai, she was found missing from her house in the early hours on Wednesday. Her parents launched a search and then alerted the police. During the search, her body was found inside a well near her house. It was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.
Police sources said a suicide note purportedly written by the girl was recovered and mentioned a mobile phone number and sought action against its owner. Call detail records were being examined to trace the person, which would throw light on the motive for the girl’s suicide.
Valanadu Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The post-mortem was done on Thursday and the body was handed over to the victim’s parents.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
