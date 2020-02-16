Tiruchirapalli

College gets A++ rating

TIRUCHI

Holy Cross College has been re-accredited with A++, the highest Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in its fourth cycle of accreditation.

The college has been awarded CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.75 on a four-point scale for a period of five years with effect from February 14, 2020. The institution was rated in the new format with 70% for quantitative metrics and 30% for qualitative metrics, Rev. Sr. A. Christina Bridget, Principal, said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 10:17:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/college-gets-a-rating/article30836362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY