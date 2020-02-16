College gets A++ rating

TIRUCHI

Holy Cross College has been re-accredited with A++, the highest Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in its fourth cycle of accreditation.

The college has been awarded CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.75 on a four-point scale for a period of five years with effect from February 14, 2020. The institution was rated in the new format with 70% for quantitative metrics and 30% for qualitative metrics, Rev. Sr. A. Christina Bridget, Principal, said.