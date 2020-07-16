Collector’s warning

Thanjavur Town South Police are on the lookout for a person who posted fake news on a social messaging platform on the pandemic situation in Thanjavur town.

In a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao said that village administrative officer of Pudupattinam Senthilraj received a message through a social messaging platform recently claiming that some of the private hospitals in Thanjavur town had closed down after their staff tested positive.

When he went to the hospitals, he found the institutions were still serving patients. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint seeking legal action against the person who spread the false news.

Based on his complaint, Thanjavur Town South Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and the Disaster Management Act.

Stern action will be initiated against those who spread unconfirmed information/data with respect to the pandemic through the social messaging platforms, the Collector warned.