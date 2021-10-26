Collector’s swift action wins appreciation

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu has joined others in lauding Karur Collector T. Prabhushankar for his swift action in allotting a house to a destitute woman and her disabled son within a few hours of receiving their petition.

On October 11, Chandra, 50, of Gandhigramam, arrived at the Collector Office along with her 28-year-old physically challenged son, Ravichandran, and narrated her difficulties in finding a house for rent.

Dr. Prabhushankar gave her a patient hearing.

She told him that the house owner was asking her to vacate as she could not pay rent due to her poor economic condition. Also, the house owner had reservations about her son’s condition.

Moved by her predicament, the Collector began to initiate steps on Chandra’s petition immediately and handed over an order allotting a house of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB). He also released ₹1.88 lakh, share of the allotter, from the Collector’s Discretionary Fund to TNUHDB.

His swift action drew accolades from different sections of society. Mr. Irai Anbu too joined them and sent an appreciation letter to the Collector.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chief Secretary and others, Dr. Prabhushankar said it was one of the best days of his career. It had motivated him to extend all possible help to the poor and needy.