Collector’s message to officials through bus travel

December 14, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KARUR

C. Jaisankar

Collector T. Prabhushankar travelling in a bus to Pillur near Kulithalai on Wednesday.

In an initiative that made officials understand the difficulties people living in remote villages face in visiting government offices to present petitions, Collector T. Prabhushankar travelled in a bus to Pillur near Kulithalai along with his team to participate in the mass contact programme on Wednesday.

A State transport Corporation bus was hired for the officials to travel in it. Dr. Prabhushankar boarded onto to the bus, after leaving his car in the Collector Office in the morning. He also ensured that the heads of various departments left their cars in the Collector Office to travel along with him in the bus. It took about two hours to reach Pillur, a remote village near Kulithalai.

Residents of Pillur and the neighboring villages were in for a surprise to see the Collector alighting from the bus. Dr. Prabushankar told them that it was an attempt to explain to the the officials of various department the difficulties they face in visiting their respective offices.

After attending the mass contact programme, the Collector and other officials returned to Karur in the same bus in the evening.

“Many people belonging to far-off villages have to visit the government offices in Karur by travelling in two to three buses. It is to understand their difficulties and pains that we travelled in a bus to a remote village. The message is that no petitioner should be asked to visit again without a valid reason,” says Dr. Prabhushankar.

He added that he had decided to visit the villages for attending mass contact programmes only in government buses in the future.

