Collector’s appeal to parents

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has called upon parents of school children to ensure that their wards stayed away from public gatherings in view of resumption of classes for higher and higher secondary levels from September 1.

In a press release on Monday, he said instructions had been issued to the school authorities to ensure that thermal scanners, sanitisers, soaps and pulse oxymeters were available at the institutions and all teaching and non-teaching staff had been vaccinated apart from sanitising the entire premises.

Thus, in order to make the school environment safe, parents had been directed to make sure that their wards stayed away from public gatherings and places where public converge in large numbers.

He also urged them not to send their children to schools if they or any other member of the family suffered from COVID-19 symptoms.