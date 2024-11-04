GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector warns public against requests for money in social media

Published - November 04, 2024 06:04 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P. Akash has issued a warning to the public and government employees about requests for money from fake WhatsApp and Facebook accounts in his name.

The fraudsters are reportedly using WhatsApp numbers, including 9122081102, and Facebook profiles under names like “IDP Akash” to send out these false requests for financial contributions.

Mr. Akash has urged people to stay cautious and avoid responding to such messages. Anyone who receives a suspicious message asking for money should report it right away. They can do this by calling the Collectorate Control Room at 1800-233-4233, messaging the Nagapattinam Cyber Crime WhatsApp number at 9498162795, contacting the State Cyber Crime Control Room at 1930, or reaching out via the District Collector’s official WhatsApp number at 9444176000.

The Collector’s office has made it clear that no requests for funds will be sent by the administration through social media or messaging platforms.

