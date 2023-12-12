ADVERTISEMENT

Collector warns against disrupting laying of optical fibre cables

December 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Thangavel on Tuesday said tough action would be taken against those disrupting the process of laying optical fibre cables as part of the Bhart-II scheme of connecting all 157 village panchayats in the district with high-speed internet connection.

He said the laying of optical fibre cables had reached an advanced stage in all panchayats. While 85% of cables would pass through electric poles, 15% would be carried under earth. In some areas, the cables would be laid along the fields. However, it would not have any impact on crops or humans as the cables did not carry electricity. But, there were reports that the process of laying optical fibre cables was being disrupted. There were instances of disconnecting the cables.

Mr. Thangavel said the scheme was to provide high-speed internet connectivity to all panchayats. It was expected that the task would be completed before this month. No one should disrupt the cable laying process or disconnect the cables. Action would be taken against the wrongdoers

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US