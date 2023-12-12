Collector warns against disrupting laying of optical fibre cables

December 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KARUR:

Collector M. Thangavel on Tuesday said tough action would be taken against those disrupting the process of laying optical fibre cables as part of the Bhart-II scheme of connecting all 157 village panchayats in the district with high-speed internet connection.

He said the laying of optical fibre cables had reached an advanced stage in all panchayats. While 85% of cables would pass through electric poles, 15% would be carried under earth. In some areas, the cables would be laid along the fields. However, it would not have any impact on crops or humans as the cables did not carry electricity. But, there were reports that the process of laying optical fibre cables was being disrupted. There were instances of disconnecting the cables.

Mr. Thangavel said the scheme was to provide high-speed internet connectivity to all panchayats. It was expected that the task would be completed before this month. No one should disrupt the cable laying process or disconnect the cables. Action would be taken against the wrongdoers

