Collector warns against bribery of voters

Collector D. Rathna and Election Observer T.S. Rajasekar at an all-party meeting held in Ariyalur on Tuesday.

Teams have been set up to monitor the campaign of political parties and independent candidates.

Tough action will be taken against those influencing voters by offering cash or kind, Collector and District Election Officer D. Rathna said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at an all-party meeting, flanked by the district election observer for rural local body polls T.S. Rajasekar, she said teams had been set up to monitor the campaign of political parties and independent candidates. No candidate should rake up religious, caste or communal sentiments to influence voters. Action would be taken against those violating the model code of conduct.

Candidates of recognised political parties should submit Form-A and B with the respective returning officers within 3 p.m. on Thursday. Independents would be allotted free symbols on a priority basis.

If more than two candidates sought a particular symbol, there would be drawing of lots.

Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan, senior officials and representatives of various political parties participated in the meeting.

