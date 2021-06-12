Tiruchirapalli

Collector visits home quarantined people

THANJAVUR

Collector M. Govinda Rao called on the COVID-19 positive patients permitted to remain in home quarantine in the rural areas in the district and enquired about their health.

According to an official release, the Collector on Saturday visited the persons isolated themselves at their houses in Aazhivaaikkal and Melaulooor in Orathanadu blocks and directed them to follow the conditions laid down by the officials to get themselves rid of the virus infection.

Earlier, he received five oxygen concentrators donated by the International Association for Human Values of the Art of Living at the Collectorate.


