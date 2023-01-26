HamberMenu
Collector unfurls National Flag in Tiruchi

January 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
TIRUCHI, TAMIL NADU, 26/ 01/ 23:- Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspects the Guard of Honour at the Republic Day celebrations held in Tiruchi on Thursday. Photo. Moorthy.M / The Hindu

TIRUCHI, TAMIL NADU, 26/ 01/ 23:- Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspects the Guard of Honour at the Republic Day celebrations held in Tiruchi on Thursday. Photo. Moorthy.M / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of the 74 th Republic Day celebrations at a simple but majestic function held at the Armed Reserve ground on Thursday.

Accompanied by Sujith Kumar, Superintendent of Police, the Collector inspected and accepted the Guard of Honour of Armed Reserve police personnel. They took out a parade on the occasion.

Mr. Kumar distributed meritorious certificates to various officials and staff members of various departments. He also released pigeons on the occasion. He presented shawls to the freedom fighters as a token of appreciation to their contribution to the freedom struggle.

A large number of spectators witnessed the Republic Day celebrations and the cultural event. G. Karthikeyan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, M. Sathiyapriya, Commissioner of Police, Saravana Sundar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range and senior officials participated in the event.

Later, Mr. Kumar participated in the grama sabha meeting held at Thandalaiputhur near Musiri.

M. Anbazhagan, the Mayor, unfurled the National Flag at a function held at the office of the Tiruchi Corporation. Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and senior officials particpated.

