Collector takes stock of govt. school’s needs

PUDUKOTTAI

16 November 2021 17:37 IST

Parents of the hearing impaired students demand additional building, toilets

Collector Kavitha Ramu on Tuesday ascertained the requirements of Government Middle School for the Hearing Impaired in Pudukottai town besides the activities of the institution, developmental works and grievances.

Ms. Kavitha Ramu presided over the school management committee meeting at the school in which some parents of the students participated.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Kavitha Ramu said the State government was providing various types of assistance to students with disabilities through the School Education Department and the Department of the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons with a view to protecting their welfare. It was taking steps to provide ramp, separate toilets for persons with disabilities besides other facilities at government offices and other places.

The Collector said welfare assistance was being provided to students studying at the Government Middle School for the Hearing Impaired in Pudukottai along with good education.

She ascertained from the parents about the school’s requirements, its functioning, developmental works at the school, grievances and other information. Parents who attended the meeting pleaded for provision of additional school building, appointment of teachers, additional toilets and creation of a high school among others.

She told the parents that steps would be taken to implement their demands.

Chief Educational Officer Sathyamurthy, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer S. Ulaganathan and others participated, an official release said.