ADVERTISEMENT

Collector takes a boat ride

March 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Election awareness campaign amongst the fishermen community to ensure 100 percent voting here was conducted by the district collector Johny Tom Varghese

The Nagapattinam Collector John Tom Varghese on Friday took a boat ride to meet fishermen in the coastal region to ensure 100% voting in the Lok Sabha polls. The Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh and other officials were present.

The election awareness campaign started in Nagapattinam harbour and ended at Akkaraipettai fishing harbour. Boats containing awareness slogans on the necessity of voting were on display for the fishermen community. Travelling on a boat, Mr Varghese urged the fishermen to vote for a genuine representative without caste and religious consideration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US