Collector takes a boat ride

March 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam Collector John Tom Varghese on Friday took a boat ride to meet fishermen in the coastal region to ensure 100% voting in the Lok Sabha polls. The Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh and other officials were present.

The election awareness campaign started in Nagapattinam harbour and ended at Akkaraipettai fishing harbour. Boats containing awareness slogans on the necessity of voting were on display for the fishermen community. Travelling on a boat, Mr Varghese urged the fishermen to vote for a genuine representative without caste and religious consideration.

