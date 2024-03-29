GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector takes a boat ride

March 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Election awareness campaign amongst the fishermen community to ensure 100 percent voting here was conducted by the district collector Johny Tom Varghese

Election awareness campaign amongst the fishermen community to ensure 100 percent voting here was conducted by the district collector Johny Tom Varghese

The Nagapattinam Collector John Tom Varghese on Friday took a boat ride to meet fishermen in the coastal region to ensure 100% voting in the Lok Sabha polls. The Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh and other officials were present.

The election awareness campaign started in Nagapattinam harbour and ended at Akkaraipettai fishing harbour. Boats containing awareness slogans on the necessity of voting were on display for the fishermen community. Travelling on a boat, Mr Varghese urged the fishermen to vote for a genuine representative without caste and religious consideration.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.