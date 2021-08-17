Collector suspends seven panchayat officials

MAYILADUTHURAI:

17 August 2021 22:40 IST

Collector R. Lalitha on Tuesday placed under suspension seven officials of Mayiladuthurai Panchayat Union on charges of financial misappropriation to the tune of ₹25.82 lakh.

Irregularities

Financial irregularities in implementation of projects was flagged by Panchayat Union president Kamatchi Moorty during June at the council meeting.

Based on the report submitted by a committee formed to look into the complaint of fudging of accounts, the Collector suspended Panchayat Union Commissioner Saravanan; Assistant Engineers Krishnakumar, Deivanai and Poornachandran and Supervisors Anbazhagan, Akila and Rajkumar.

She ordered departmental action against two zonal engineers.