Collector suspends noon meal organiser

KARUR

Collector T. Prabhushankar on Friday ordered the suspension of a noon meal organiser for failing to properly store eggs meant to be given to schoolchildren and for not giving the eggs on time to children in Krishnarayapuram panchayat union.

Following complaints that eggs stored at the panchayat union middle school at Kavundampatti village in Thondamankinam panchayat and meant to be given to children had got rotten, Mr. Prabhushankar inspected the school. He ascertained information as to when the eggs were brought, who had brought them and whether they were rotten at the time of purchase.

An official release said Mr. Prabhushankar ordered that the noon meal organiser Jayanthi be placed under suspension for not checking the eggs bought for children and not serving them for more than a week thereby displaying negligence while on duty.

The Collector also ordered that letters be sent to Krishnarayapuram Block Development Officer and Deputy Block Development Officer demanding an explanation from them.