Collector, SP felicitate Hindus and Muslims for smooth conduct of temple festival

August 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 The smooth conduct of a temple festival at V. Kalathur village in the district during which Hindus and Muslims came together displaying communal harmony came in for high praise from Collector K. Karpagam and the Superintendent of Police, Perambalur C. Shyamala Devi, here on Thursday. 

Collector Karpagam and SP Shyamala Devi invited members of Hindus and Muslims of V. Kalathur to the District Police Office at Perambalur and appreciated them for displaying amity in the smooth conduct of the temple festival. The three-day festival had concluded recently.

The two officials praised members of both communities for extending their cooperation in organising the festival unitedly, a police press release said. 

CONNECT WITH US