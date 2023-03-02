Collector seeks report on govt. schools without adequate classrooms and laboratories in Perambalur district

March 02, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam has sought a detailed report on government schools in the district functioning without adequate classrooms, those government schools without laboratories and those which required reconstruction.

The Collector has instructed the Chief Educational Officer, Perambalur, to collect information and submit the report. The Collector gave the instruction while inspecting the government higher secondary school at Elambalur on Thursday during which she interacted with the teachers on the ways of preparing students for examination and the method of teaching besides talking to the students.

Upon learning that the school had shortage of classrooms and laboratories, the Collector instructed the Chief Educational Officer to submit a report regarding government schools without adequate classrooms, those without laboratories and those which required reconstruction, an official release said.

The Collector informed that the State government’s approval would be obtained for construction of adequate classrooms in government schools and necessary steps would be taken in this regard. The Collector later inspected Sengunam village and Keezhakanavayil village where the government had ordered the construction of hostels for boys belonging to backward and most backward communities respectively.

She also inspected the private buildings which were planned to be used temporarily as hostels until the hostel buildings were constructed. The Collector ascertained whether the private buildings were equipped with basic facilities and instructed the District Social Welfare Officer that certificate regarding the stability of the buildings should be obtained from the Public Works Department.