ADVERTISEMENT

Collector reviews monsoon preparatory measures

November 14, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna on Tuesday reviewed the preparatory measures to deal with the northeast monsoon in the district.

Taking into account heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for the next few days, she visited the control room on the Collector Office campus and checked the functioning of the system. She asked the officials and staff members at the control room to be alert to receive calls from the public and pass the inputs to other officials.

Ms. Swarna also asked the personnel of police, fire and rescue services, revenue and rural development departments, among others, to be on standby to carry out rescue and rehabilitation works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US