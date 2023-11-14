HamberMenu
Collector reviews monsoon preparatory measures

November 14, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna on Tuesday reviewed the preparatory measures to deal with the northeast monsoon in the district.

Taking into account heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for the next few days, she visited the control room on the Collector Office campus and checked the functioning of the system. She asked the officials and staff members at the control room to be alert to receive calls from the public and pass the inputs to other officials.

Ms. Swarna also asked the personnel of police, fire and rescue services, revenue and rural development departments, among others, to be on standby to carry out rescue and rehabilitation works.

