Collector reviews desilting work in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi

Mayiladuthurai District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspected the drive to desilt drains and canals in Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi municipal limits. The inspection was aimed at ensuring proper drainage to prevent water stagnation during the monsoon.

Mr. Mahabharathi reviewed the ongoing cleaning work along the Katcheri Road’s Pazhankaveri Canal, where waste was being cleared with JCB machinery to facilitate the flow of rainwater. He directed the workers to expedite the cleaning process. He later visited Seetha Canal in Pattamangalam in Ward 34, Periyakulam bank in Ward 31, drainage channels in the Dhaniyur residential area, and Tukkanangulam in Arokkiya Nagar. Mr. Mahabharathi instructed officials to prioritise cleaning in these areas.

Mr. Mahabharathi visited the canals at Mayooranathar Nagar, the Kaveri riverbank drainage in Hajiyanagar, Ward 3’s Ambedkar Nagar, the MGR Colony drain in Thirumanjanam Street, and the Sendhangudi Canal in Anandanthavapuram. He advised the municipal engineer to ensure that the drains were promptly cleared to prevent monsoon-related flooding. In Sirkazhi municipality, the channels in areas such as Srinagar and Uzhiyakkaran Thoppu were inspected and JCB machinery deployed.

The Collector emphasised the need for regular inspections by officials and immediate clearing of debris in both rural and urban drainage systems to prevent water stagnation during the northeast monsoon.