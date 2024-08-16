Collector reviews arrangements for Velankanni festival

District Collector P. Akash on Friday reviewed the arrangements being made for the forthcoming annual festival of Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health, Velankanni to be held from August 29 to September 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, District Collector outlined key measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Mr. Akash emphasised the importance of ensuring adequate public transport services and instructed officials to operate sufficient buses various destinations to prevent overcrowding.

To enhance security and prevent theft, high surveillance towers and CCTV cameras will be installed at critical locations. On days of important events of the festival, such as the flag hoisting on August 29 and the chariot procession, security should be intensified to manage the crowds effectively.

To prevent children from getting lost, water-resistant identification tags with parents’ contact numbers will be issued. Boundaries will be set to restrict public access to the beach, and bathing in the sea will be prohibited during the festival days.

School vehicles should be operated without any hindrance during the festival period, and a meeting with autorickshaw drivers would be held to address any issues. Medical teams, including doctors, will be arranged on a rotational basis to provide round-the-clock service to pilgrims. Over 10 medical camps will be set up in the area, and only chlorinated water would be distributed to ensure public safety, Mr. Akash said at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.