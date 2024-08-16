GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector reviews arrangements for Velankanni festival

Published - August 16, 2024 09:13 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector P. Akash on Friday reviewed the arrangements being made for the forthcoming annual festival of Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health, Velankanni to be held from August 29 to September 8.

During the meeting, District Collector outlined key measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Mr. Akash emphasised the importance of ensuring adequate public transport services and instructed officials to operate sufficient buses various destinations to prevent overcrowding.

To enhance security and prevent theft, high surveillance towers and CCTV cameras will be installed at critical locations. On days of important events of the festival, such as the flag hoisting on August 29 and the chariot procession, security should be intensified to manage the crowds effectively.

To prevent children from getting lost, water-resistant identification tags with parents’ contact numbers will be issued. Boundaries will be set to restrict public access to the beach, and bathing in the sea will be prohibited during the festival days.

School vehicles should be operated without any hindrance during the festival period, and a meeting with autorickshaw drivers would be held to address any issues. Medical teams, including doctors, will be arranged on a rotational basis to provide round-the-clock service to pilgrims. Over 10 medical camps will be set up in the area, and only chlorinated water would be distributed to ensure public safety, Mr. Akash said at the meeting.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religious festival or holiday / christianity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.