Collector releases Annual Credit Plan for Pudukottai district

PUDUKOTTAI

14 July 2021 23:03 IST

MSME sector has been allotted ₹262.61 crore

The Annual Credit Plan prepared for Pudukottai district for the financial year 2021-22 envisages a total credit outlay of ₹5,610.83 crore, an increase of ₹332.90 crore over the previous year's plan.

Agriculture and allied activities have been earmarked ₹4,424.15 crore, while the MSME sector has been allotted ₹262.61 crore and ₹924.07 crore for other sectors.

Prepared by IOB

The Annual Credit Plan has been prepared by Pudukottai Lead Bank — Indian Overseas Bank — considering the facts and figures of the previous year's performance in line with the Potential Linked Credit Plan of NABARD and also the directions of Reserve Bank of India in respect of government sponsored schemes.

Collector Kavitha Ramu released the Annual Credit Plan at a function organised in Pudukottai on Tuesday, according to an official release.