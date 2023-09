September 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday offered condolences to the family members of P. Babu of Ukkadai Ariyamangalam, whose organs were donated after he died in a road accident.

Mr. Kumar, who visited the house of the deceased, laid a wreath on the body of Babu as part of State honours announced by the State government to persons whose organs were donated after they were declared brain dead.