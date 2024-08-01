Collector oversees precautionary measures in Mayiladuthurai

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi conducted a field inspection to review precautionary measures in the villages along the Kollidam in the Sirkazhi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mahabharathi visited Alakkudi, Vellamanal, Muthalaimedu Thittu, and Nathalpadugai. He also visited the Kollidam riverbank area in the village of Anakaranchathiram in the Kollidam taluk, assessing the strength of the embankments. Additionally, he reviewed rescue equipment with the State Disaster Response Force in Sirkazhi.

Mr. Mahabharathi told presspersons that the Kollidam runs for 60 km within the district and there were 32 villages along its course.

Precautionary measures include keeping ready 10,000 sandbags, 30,000 empty sacks, 200 metres of sago wood, 250 cubic metres of sand, 10 JCB machines, four tree-cutting tools, and five tractors. Three teams comprising 88 members of the State Disaster Response Force are on standby with rescue equipment, including tree-cutting tools, high-tower lights, generators, and two fibre boats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.