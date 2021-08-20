Collector orders repairs at TNSCB tenements

20 August 2021 17:52 IST

PERAMBALUR

Collector P.Sri Venkada Priya on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) to ensure that repairs were carried out at the newly built tenements at Kaulpalayam following complaints that cracks had appeared and the cement plastering was peeling off at some parts of the buildings.

Only after the complaints were fully rectified that the outstanding payment would be released to the contractor, the Collector said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector, who had instructed a team of TNSCB officials to inspect the buildings on Thursday, visited the tenements, interacted with the officials and enquired about their complaints. She visited the houses where such problems were reported and instructed the officials to carry out repairs wherever the plastering had peeled off.

The TNSCB tenements in Kaulpalayam has 504 houses in four blocks, each of ground plus two floors. Currently,440 beneficiaries are residing at the houses. Construction of the tenements began in June 2018 and was completed in January 2020.

Later speaking to reporters, Ms.Priya said that complaints of the cement plastering peeling off were reported at some places in a few houses, besides the steps and overhead water tank.

Residents need not entertain any apprehensions over the structural stability of the building as the Executive Engineer of the TNSCB had assured that the buildings were strong, she said and added that the demands of the residents would be fulfilled.

She also disclosed that the TNSCB had been instructed to set up a site office and depute a team of officials led by an Assistant Engineer to attend to the complaints from the residents.

TNSCB Executive Engineer M. Azhagu Ponnaiah and other officials accompanied the Collector.