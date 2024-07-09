GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector orders repair of damaged footbridge in Thirumanjanaveedhi

Published - July 09, 2024 07:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
District collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspecting the damaged footbridge in Thirumanjanaveedhi in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.

District collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspecting the damaged footbridge in Thirumanjanaveedhi in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, along with municipality officials, inspected the damaged Thirumanjanaveedhi footbridge on Tuesday and promised swift action.

The damaged condition of the bridge was reported in The Hindu on July 7.

The bridge, spanning 60 metres in length, is used by residents of Ward 1 and is in a precarious condition.

Mr. Mahabharathi said he had instructed the municipality officials to complete the repair work at the earliest and the cost was estimated to be ₹26 lakh.

Mayiladuthurai Municipal Commissioner Shankar and Water Resources Department officials accompanied the Collector.

