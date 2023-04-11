ADVERTISEMENT

Collector makes surprise inspection at homes for mentally ill

April 11, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeepkumar, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar, inspects a home for mentally challenged persons at Mannachanalur in Tiruchi district on Tuesday

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar, carried out surprise inspections at homes for the mentally ill and mentally retarded at Mannachanallur in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

They checked if all mandatory guidelines are being followed in running the homes.

The Collector checked the authenticity of health, medicine, reunion, death, injury, escape, menu and diet registers in the homes. He also interacted with the inmates on the quality of food and medicines given to them. The facilities for preparing food, shelter and treatment were also inspected by the officials.

The inspections comes in the wake of violations detected at Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram recently.

S. Chandramohan, District Disabled Rehabilitation Officer, said the inspection was aimed at detecting irregularities and violations, if any, in the homes of the mentally ill and mentally retarded so as to improve the quality of service to the inmates. The homes, which were being funded by the Government, were being checked regularly. The caretakers of the homes had been strictly asked to fully follow the guidelines of the government.

