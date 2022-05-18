Collector lodges complaint against unknown callers

Collector P. Ramana Saravathi on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police to trace and take action against unknown persons who sent WhatsApp messages and made calls to some senior officers of the district seeking gifts for her.

According to sources, a few officials were said to have received messages from 7061656848 and 9390453112 that had a profile picture of the Collector, asking them to arrange gifts for her. An officer, who doubted the veracity of the messages, brought it to the notice of Ms. Saraswathi. She in turn took up the issue with the police immediately to trace the perpetrators of the messages.

In a press release, she said she had been using her office phone number. If officers received messages or calls from 061656848 and 9390453112, they should alert her and the police. She had not been using the numbers. The officials should not accept the calls dialled from the unknown numbers, and they should desist from arranging gifts or others.