Collector leads drive to make people wear mask

PUDUKOTTAI

Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Friday led a drive to sensitise people to wear face masks and ensure personal distancing while venturing out to carry out their essential works in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Collector hit the streets to carry out surprise inspections to check whether people were wearing masks and also handed over masks to those who were not, even while explaining the importance of personal safety to them. The Collector went around Keezha Raja Veedhi - the main area in Pudukottai Town inspecting the State Bank of India’s branch and various shops along that stretch checking whether personal distancing was being maintained and people wore face masks. The Collector advised the bank officials to screen the customers using thermal scanner prior to allowing them inside. She also advised them to switch off the air-conditioning unit and have separate queue system for the elderly and the different-abled persons.

Ms. Uma Maheswari also inspected some outlets selling fruits and fruit juices and asked the shopkeepers to ensure protective measures at their respective outlets.

Those who fail to wear mask while venturing out are liable to be pay penalty, Ms.Uma Maheswari said. Shops and business establishments which fail to adhere to the government guidelines issued in respect of COVID-19 would be sealed, she said.

The State Transport Department officials have been advised to allow only those passengers who wore mask and ensure personal distancing inside the buses.