Collector launches palm seed plantation drive in Karur district

Updated - September 21, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Karur District Collector M. Thangavel initiated a palm seed plantation drive at Kadambar Koil on the banks of the Cauvery on Saturday.

Approximately 26,000 seedlings were planted at 22 sites in Manmangalam, Pugalur, Kulithalai and Krishnarayapuram on Saturday. Over 3,500 students, teachers, members of women’s self-help groups, and environmental activists participated in the drive.

Members of Legislative Assembly R. Manickam (Karur), K. Sivakamisundari (Krishnarayapuram) and R. Ilango (Aravakurichi) were among the participants.

In Tiruchi, Thaneer environmental group held a palm seed collection programme at Olaiyur and Avoor Road areas on Saturday morning.

The plantation initiative is being organised by Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Green Needa Environment Organisation, the Tamil Nadu Volunteers Organisation, and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement.

Eight districts, including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, and Thanjavur, will be covered under the initiative.

