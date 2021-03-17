Collector issues warning to freight vans

PERAMBALUR

17 March 2021 19:56 IST

Collector and District Election Officer P. Sri Venkada Priya on Wednesday warned against transporting the general public in freight vehicles to public meetings and campaigns.

Stern action would be initiated through the Transport Department and the police against the owner of the freight vehicle and its driver for violation. The licence of the drive would be suspended. The vehicle would be seized and handed over to the nearest police station.

Advertising

Advertising

Passenger vehicles with permits alone should be used for bringing the general public for such meetings and campaigns, the Collector said in a press release.