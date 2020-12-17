Collector issues warning to fertilizer traders

Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Thursday warned traders that their licence would be cancelled if they sold fertilizers at a higher price.
There was adequate stock of fertilizers required for the samba crops at cooperative institutions and private outlets in the district, the Collector further said in an official press release here.
Ms. Uma Maheswari said paddy had been raised on 84,884 hectares in the district during the current samba season. Fertilizers such as urea, ammonium sulphate and complex were being sold to farmers through agricultural cooperative and credit societies and private outlets. Fertilizer traders should display information regarding the stock and price every day on the information board to enable farmers know about them.
Fertilizers should be sold at the price mentioned in the bags. Action would be initiated against defaulting traders in case of complaints by farmers or during inspection, the Collector said.
Farmers must carry their Aadhaar card during purchase. They could lodge complaints if fertilizers were being sold at higher price and if they were being forced to buy other farm inputs to the office of the Assistant Director - Agriculture at their taluk, or to the office of the Joint Director - Agriculture, Pudukottai, or to the Assistant Director - Agriculture (Quality Control), the press release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath