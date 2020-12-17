Collector issues warning to fertilizer traders

Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Thursday warned traders that their licence would be cancelled if they sold fertilizers at a higher price.

There was adequate stock of fertilizers required for the samba crops at cooperative institutions and private outlets in the district, the Collector further said in an official press release here.

Ms. Uma Maheswari said paddy had been raised on 84,884 hectares in the district during the current samba season. Fertilizers such as urea, ammonium sulphate and complex were being sold to farmers through agricultural cooperative and credit societies and private outlets. Fertilizer traders should display information regarding the stock and price every day on the information board to enable farmers know about them.

Fertilizers should be sold at the price mentioned in the bags. Action would be initiated against defaulting traders in case of complaints by farmers or during inspection, the Collector said.

Farmers must carry their Aadhaar card during purchase. They could lodge complaints if fertilizers were being sold at higher price and if they were being forced to buy other farm inputs to the office of the Assistant Director - Agriculture at their taluk, or to the office of the Joint Director - Agriculture, Pudukottai, or to the Assistant Director - Agriculture (Quality Control), the press release added.