August 30, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya interacted with a group of students of Government High School, Mirattunilai, at Pudukottai Collectorate on Wednesday ascertaining from them about their education, the basic infrastructure facilities in their school and other issues. The nearly hour-long event christened “Coffee with Collector” was attended by 30 students, including 15 girls, from the government school. The Collector enquired every student about their goal in their life and the steps they had taken towards that direction.

The Collector advised the students to expand their knowledge by reading books meant for competitive examinations which would help them in achieving their goal apart from reading the prescribed school books. She also advised students to read books meant for societal development. She asked the students to put in their best to excel in life. The Collector took the students to various government department offices functioning within the Collectorate and explained to them about the welfare schemes being executed by each government department, an official release said.

