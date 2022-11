District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inspected the samba crops that were submerged in rainwater at Kulichappattu near Thanjavur.

During his inspection, the farmers claimed that the 20-day-old crop in about 1,000 acres in the area would be lost if the rainwater stagnated in the field did not drain quickly. They pleaded that drain channels in Kulichappattu, Katharinatham, Vazhamarakottai and nearby areas should be desilted on a war footing.