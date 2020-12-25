Collector inspects rope car works at Ayyarmalai

Collector S. Malarvizhi inspects work on installation of a rope car at Ayyarmalai in Karur.

Work on the erection of a rope car to transport devotees to the Rathinagireeswarar Temple atop Ayyarmalai will be completed soon, Collector S.Malarvizhi has said.

The work, which began in February 2017, has been making slow progress due to various reasons. It was originally scheduled to be completed by June 2018. The rope way was expected to be commissioned at least this year, but the lockdown enforced in view of the pandemic resulted in further delay.

“Work on establishing lower and upper stations are nearing completion. All necessary equipment to erect the rope way between the two stations have arrived. The works will be completed soon and brought to public use, after trial runs,” Ms.Malarvizhi said after inspecting the progress of works on Thursday.

Situated at a height of 1,178 feet, the temple attracts a large number of devotees, who have to climb 1,017 steps to reach the top. Devotees have long been demanding erection of a rope car.

Meeting the demand, the government had sanctioned ₹6.17 crore for erecting the rope car for easy access to the Saivaite temple, situated about 10 km from Kulithalai in Karur district.

The upper station will be located near Amman Shrine atop the hill, while the base will be near 100 Pillar Mandapam.

The rope way will have four cabins each moving up and down simultaneously. Each car will have a seating capacity of two. Once commissioned, about 120 devotees can use the rope car to go up and return in an hour.