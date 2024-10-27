GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector inspects road repair in Semmangudi after villagers’ paddy-planting protest

Updated - October 27, 2024 06:45 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayiladuthurai District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi conducted an inspection on Sunday at Semmangudi village near Sirkazhi.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi conducted an inspection on Sunday at Semmangudi village near Sirkazhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following a recent protest by residents of South Street, Semmangudi, near Sirkazhi, demanding road, Mayiladuthurai District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi conducted an inspection on Sunday and allocated special funds for repair work.

Residents at Semmangudi held a protest on Saturday, planting saplings along a muddy stretch to highlight the lack of a proper connecting road to their village. Over 40 families have been living on South Street without a reliable road for the last 24 years, despite being allotted residential plots by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department in the year 2000.

Although a cement street was provided within the settlement, the absence of a connecting road to the main street has left residents struggling, particularly during the monsoon. The only path that passed through a private property was recently blocked.

Mr. Mahabharathi, responding to the residents’ long-standing appeal, directed the Rural Development Department to take up repair work. With an estimated budget of ₹4.85 lakh from the District Panchayat Fund, the department began work on a 77-metre tar road stretch. During his visit, Mr. Mahabharathi assured residents that the road construction would meet high standards. He took note of other essential infrastructure needs such as drinking water and street lighting to improve the area comprehensively.

Published - October 27, 2024 06:44 pm IST

