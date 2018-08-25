Collector inspects restoration work on damaged regulator

Temporary restoration works on the damaged regulator across the Coleroon river at Mukkombu (Upper Anicut) in the city were under way round-the-clock, Collector K. Rajamani said here on Saturday. Mr. Rajamani, who inspected the progress of works, said over 500 labourers were working in shifts to create a ring bund using sand bags around the damaged portion of the regulator. Although the nine shutters which were damaged ran for a length of only 108 meters, the ring bund was being erected for a length of 220 meters as a matter of abundant precaution.

The works were being carried out under the supervision of two Chief Engineers, a Superintending Engineer, three Executive Engineers and a team of engineers of the Public Works Department. A floating excavator has also been brought in for being deployed in the restoration work.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force and Fire and Rescue Services were also at the spot to maintain a vigil. As Mukkombu is a popular picnic spot, it will be partially opened to the public from September 1. The park in front at the entrance of the Anicut would be opened to visitors, he said. The Anicut was closed for the public following the collapse of a portion of the regulator on Wednesday.